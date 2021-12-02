‘Great Resignation’ of 2021 shows adland needs to invest more in talent

Talent has always been adland’s greatest asset but 2021 was the year when it also became the biggest worry as burnout and churn soared.

After the steepest downturn in advertising history and mass redundancies in 2020 and a recovery that exceeded the most optimistic forecasts this year – ad expenditure bounced back above 2019 levels – the cumulative effects of nearly 24 months of the pandemic have taken an immense toll.

Marketing departments, agencies and ad sales teams have broadly done a good job of keeping their businesses going, adapting and serving customers, but the gap between high client satisfaction and lower employee engagement scores – identified by James Shoreland, UK chief executive of Initiative, using TRR data – is telling.

No wonder so many people have been reassessing their lives, moving jobs (some for pay rises of 20% or more in a red-hot jobs markets) or quitting adland.

Every industry has been hit by “The Great Resignation” but the advertising and marketing sector has a particular reason to worry because it is heavily dependent on people for ideas and innovation. Several issues, including low pay, the rise of the tech giants as employers and lack of inclusion, all pre-date the pandemic.

Pay is a key factor in why people move jobs, especially those in more junior roles, where there has been the most movement this year, according to agency bosses. In her new book, We Need to Talk About Money, Otegha Uwagba paints an unflattering picture of a top-five UK ad agency where she worked in the 2010s after leaving university. The culture was “cliquey”, “hierarchical” and “could at times be incredibly savage”, Uwagba writes, adding she didn’t get a pay rise in her two years at the agency.

Low pay for junior workers and a relative lack of older workers are symptoms of an industry that is not charging enough for its services. It is a provocative thought that the salary inflation seen this year could be a corrective.

Now the talent shortage is “acute”, according to one agency leader, whose company has just won a major, global account. “We’re having to hire one notch lower [in terms of seniority],” this person says. Pushing through big salary increases can be difficult, a second agency boss warns, because many client procurement teams remain “as savage as ever”.

If some agencies and media owners are finding it hard to recruit and retain, that begs the question: where is talent going? To the tech giants and to clients is part of the answer.

The agency boss who complains about procurement says about one in five of recent resignations at his company has been to go client-side. TikTok, Facebook and other tech businesses continue to recruit from agencies and media owners, especially as “legacy” media continues to lose share. Online captured 78% of UK adspend in 2021, Group M says.

Improving inclusion and recruiting differently are also essential as the industry’s talent base does not reflect the diversity of the UK. The results of the “All In” Census in June should be a wake-up call as key demographic groups said they were more likely to leave the industry because they do not feel included.

There are so many reasons to be positive about the future of advertising and marketing in a rising market, where brands recognise communications and customer experience are central to how they do business and it’s never been easier to start up a new company (including an agency).

When Diageo declares at its recent investor day that “brand-building is, in many ways, our most important capability”, the message should be clear: invest in talent.

Gideon Spanier is UK editor-in-chief at Campaign