Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Great Western Railway calls CRM review

Incumbent Havas Helia is defending account.

GWR: works with Adam & Eve/DDB on above-the-line ads
Great Western Railway is reviewing its CRM requirements.

The pitch is being run under the Official Journal of the European Union legislation and there is no intermediary involved.

Incumbent Havas Helia is defending the account.

Earlier this year, GWR’s parent company FirstGroup awarded its £24m media planning and buying business to the7stars, leaving Wavemaker.

Adam & Eve/DDB handles GWR’s above-the-line account. Its most recent work ran in 2018 and was based around Enid Blyton’s The Famous Five books.

FirstGroup also owns South Western Railway and TransPennine Express, and next month will take over the West Coast Main Line franchise from Virgin Trains.

A spokesman for GWR said: "According to sound procurement processes, we regularly review our agency contracts."

