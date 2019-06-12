Great work makes waves - and Britain makes great work

The Department for International Trade (DIT) has formed a unique partnership with the ad industry to promote the very best of UK advertising at the 2019 Cannes Lions. The working group, whose members include the Advertising Association, Clear Channel UK, Channel 4, Framestore, London & Partners, M&C Saatchi and Newsworks, is showcasing UK advertising’s presence at the festival under the banner of "Creativity Is GREAT".

The campaign includes two trade missions, the first run by London & Partners, supporting 20 high-growth London- based adtech and martech businesses, and one by the IPA, bringing a further 20 small and medium-sized ad agencies.

It celebrates the many ways in which UK advertising is involved in the world’s biggest festival of creativity – more than 80 speakers; more than 25 jurors; a full team of Young Lions competing in the global competition; participants in the Roger Hatchuel Academy and the See It, Be It programme; plus backing for shortlisted UK entries.

For the first time, UK advertising is hosting an immersive activation space in the Palais Piazza, developed by M&C Saatchi and Framestore, while Newsworks is reporting on UK advertising’s participation in the festival. A fold-out showcase of UK talent also features in this Campaign Cannes edition.

Support on the ground

"Creativity Is GREAT" is also providing networking spaces for UK ad firms in Le Jardin de Clear Channel and Little Black Book beach, pop-up activities, and special events with delegates from territories such as China and South Korea.

For the latest on "Creativity Is GREAT" at the Cannes Lions, visit the dedicated hub – which includes details on how to get involved.

The bottom line

The activity at Cannes follows the industry’s first Export Month, which sent DIT-supported trade missions to the Shanghai International Advertising Festival, SXSW and Tokyo, and the launch at Advertising Week Europe of the first annual report tracking export performance.

UK Advertising Exports Report 2019 revealed that international trade in UK ad services reached £6.9bn in 2017, up 18% year on year and a near threefold increase from £2.4bn in 2009.

The data also showed the continuing importance of European markets: the £3.2bn exported to EU nations represented 55% of advertising exports.