Green & Black's picks VCCP as lead ad agency

Mondelez International has appointed VCCP as lead creative and strategic agency for Green & Black's after a competitive pitch.

It means that VCCP has expanded its remit with Mondelez, having picked up the Cadbury global ad account in 2017 and the Maynards Bassetts creative business last year.

Green & Black's last TV work was created by Dentsu Aegis Network agency Mcgarrybowen in 2017 to promote its Velvet range.

Before Mcgarrybowen, the brand worked with Mother, including on a £2m campaign to promote the Thin collection.

Richard Weisinger, marketing manager at Green & Black's, said: "I’m delighted to partner with the VCCP team and shape the future for Green & Black’s. I look forward to taking forward a new creative direction with fresh and exciting ideas and delivering brilliant work."