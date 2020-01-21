Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Green & Black's picks VCCP as lead ad agency

Shop expands remit with Mondelez International.

Green & Black's: previously worked with Mcgarrybowen
Green & Black's: previously worked with Mcgarrybowen

Mondelez International has appointed VCCP as lead creative and strategic agency for Green & Black's after a competitive pitch.

It means that VCCP has expanded its remit with Mondelez, having picked up the Cadbury global ad account in 2017 and the Maynards Bassetts creative business last year.

Green & Black's last TV work was created by Dentsu Aegis Network agency Mcgarrybowen in 2017 to promote its Velvet range.

Before Mcgarrybowen, the brand worked with Mother, including on a £2m campaign to promote the Thin collection.

Richard Weisinger, marketing manager at Green & Black's, said: "I’m delighted to partner with the VCCP team and shape the future for Green & Black’s. I look forward to taking forward a new creative direction with fresh and exciting ideas and delivering brilliant work."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The top trends and technologies you should know about

The top trends and technologies you should know about

Promoted

January 15, 2020
AGENCY
Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Promoted

January 13, 2020
How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

Promoted

January 10, 2020
What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

Promoted

January 08, 2020