Greenall’s gin battles the scourge of warm G&Ts with giant ice cube installation

Greenall's gin is erecting a giant ice cube installation on London's South Bank and serving its canned gin and tonic chilled to 5°C, the optimum temperature it recommends for a G&T serve.

The mirrored structure will create a mirage-style reflection of the view along the Thames. Inside the ice cube, the walls will be lined with chilled gin and tonics, which will be served by a Greenall's barman. The pop-up aims to solve the problem of warm gin and tonic in summer by giving away more than 1,000 cold servings of the beverage on 22 July.

Drinks served at the "Greenall's ice cube" are made using the brand's London Dry Gin, alongside its range of summer-inspired flavours, such as Wild Berry Pink, Blueberry, Blood Orange with Fig and Black Cherry.

Stacey Kong, global marketing manager at Greenall's Gin, said: ''Despite the uncertainty of the British weather, one thing is for sure, no-one enjoys sipping on a lukewarm drink. We're therefore proud to be just the tonic for Brits this summer with the launch of the 'Greenall's ice cube' and can't wait to serve our award-winning gin to the capital later this month."