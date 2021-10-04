Greenpeace calls out Tories for 'backwards move' on green spending

Greenpeace has staged a billboard takeover during the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, calling on chancellor Rishi Sunak to unlock green investment in his spending review and budget later this month and commit to an extra £25bn per year.

Created by Daughter, "Backwards move" targets Conservative MPs and party members, arguing that the decision by the Treasury to block, scrap, water down and delay spending on green policies is detrimental to tackling the climate crisis, as well as job creation and the economy.

Daughter and Greenpeace worked closely together on the campaign, which includes an activist billboard takeover pasted overnight prior to the start of the Conservative Party conference and four ad bikes, as well as full-page broadsheet ads, social assets and conference flyers.

The creative execution has been designed to get the message across that blocking green spending is a backwards move. The work depicts the Chancellor in a twisted backwards position.

Love Sugar Science handled media strategy in collaboration with Greenpeace.

“Rishi Sunak doesn’t yet seem to have grasped the urgency of the climate emergency," Greenpeace UK political campaigner Megan Randles said.

"So far, the Chancellor has failed to deliver even a fraction of the required investment to green our homes, clean up our transport, restore nature and tackle the climate crisis. And now the UK has fallen behind other G7 nations on green spending. This upcoming spending review is his chance to right those wrongs – that means coughing up an extra £25bn of green investment per year.

“Instead of yielding to a vocal minority of MPs intent on delaying climate action, the Chancellor must listen to the vast majority of businesses, economic experts and the public to spend more on green investment now. Hundreds of thousands of jobs could be created, less pollution, lower health care costs, warmer homes, less fuel poverty – and this is just a snapshot. We just need the Chancellor to invest now to get the ball rolling.”

Adding to this, Rich Newell, co-founder and creative partner at Daughter, said: "Daughter’s environmental work caught the eye of Greenpeace earlier in the year after backing our #StopFeedingDeforestation work for Mighty Earth.

"It’s been a privilege to support them with such an important campaign as they look to put pressure on Rishi Sunak and the Treasury to invest more in green initiatives. A move that will ultimately cut emissions and create thousands of green jobs."