Greenpeace enlists Olivia Colman and Helen Mirren for ocean awareness story

Greenpeace has teamed up with Academy Award-winning actresses Olivia Colman and Dame Helen Mirren for an animated campaign highlighting the impact of pollution on ocean life.

Created by Aardman, the creative minds behind Wallace & Gromit, "Turtle journey" follows a family of turtles as they travel from their grandparents’ home (voiced by Mirren and Jim Carter of Downton Abbey) at the bottom of the ocean. However, their route home takes a deadly turn when they are faced with plastic pollution, oil drilling and overfishing.

The film ends as the mother (voiced by Colman) is killed as a result of human interference on the ocean floor, prompting the message: "Six out of seven sea turtles are threatened with extinction. We need sanctuaries across a third of the world’s oceans to keep turtles and other animals safe."

This comes with a plea urging viewers to sign Greenpeace’s petition calling for a Global Ocean Treaty, which aims to protect oceans from overfishing and mining.

Other voice actors involved in the spot include Game of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey, Stranger Things star David Harbour (also known for Tide’s 2018 Super Bowl campaign) and comedian Ahir Shah.

"Our oceans are in crisis," Louisa Casson, oceans campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said.

"Governments have an opportunity to take action at the United Nations this year when they meet to agree on a new Global Ocean Treaty. A strong treaty would pave the way for a global network of fully protected ocean sanctuaries, placing 30% of the world’s oceans off-limits to exploitation by humans and giving marine species such as turtles a chance to recover and thrive.

"Aardman's global popularity and distinctive blend of humour and emotion can bring this message to people around the world, spurring bold action to protect the oceans."

Last year, Greenpeace launched a series of stunts to raise awareness of the climate crisis, including changing the Netherlands' "I Amsterdam" sign to read "I Amazonia" and denouncing Burger King’s links to Amazon fires and deforestation.

Last month, Aardman worked with DFS for a spot starring Wallace and Gromit.