Greenpeace’s ‘Rang-tan’ sequel takes aim at industrial meat production

Greenpeace’s new global campaign tells the story of a displaced jaguar whose trials highlight the consequences of industrial meat production.

“There’s a monster in my kitchen”, by Mother London, is an animated film that begins with a boy sneaking downstairs for a midnight snack, only to discover a monster in the shadows of his kitchen. But the “monster” turns out to be Jag-wah, a jaguar, that says to the boy: “There’s a monster in my forest, and I don’t know what to do.”

Jag-wah shares his experience of being forced to flee his forest home in Brazil to make way for grazing cattle and animal-feed plantations. “There’s a monster in my forest, and it’s filling me with fear. It’s putting us all in danger,” the animal warns.

The boy promises to respond to Jag-wah’s trouble by eating more vegetarian meals, telling his friends and protesting.

Brazilian actor Wagner Moura, who plays Pablo Escobar in the Netflix series Narcos, narrates the film in the style of a nursery rhyme. It was produced by Cartoon Saloon, the Oscar-nominated studio behind the film Wolfwalkers.

The ad will run across paid social media and cinemas in markets worldwide, localised for each audience. For example, in Denmark, famous Danish children’s author Marianne Iben Hansen translated the script, while the Spanish version is voiced by Jamie Lorente, best known for his role in the hit series Money Heist.

“There’s a monster in my kitchen” is a sequel to Greenpeace’s 2018 film “Rang-tan”, which was about an orangutan that raises awareness of the dangers of dirty palm oil. This latest ad has a similar rhyming narration and loveable animal character.

Greenpeace’s campaign takes aim at deforestation in South America and points to how a demand for beef and animal-feed crops, such as soya, are the primary driver of forest clearance across the continent.

A year after an outbreak of fires in the Amazon Rainforest captured global attention, the destruction continues – Greenpeace’s analysis of data from Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research reveals that an area almost equivalent to the UK has been burned across Brazil so far this year.

John Sauven, executive director of Greenpeace UK, said: “Meat is at the heart of much of South America’s habitat destruction. Our relentless desire for meat on ever-increasing industrial scales is having lasting consequences for the health of our planet and ourselves. If we protect nature, nature will help protect us. Everyone can make a difference. But it is the retailers and suppliers of meat who can have the most dramatic impact by cleaning up their supply chains.”

Ana Balarin, partner at Mother, added: “The impact of industrial meat production in South America is so vast and challenging to visualise that we chose to bring it to life through a human story, which makes the issue more relevant to our audience’s lives and offers them tangible action for positive change.”