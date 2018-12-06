Gurjit Degun
Added 43 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Greggs creates in-store gift-wrapping pop-up

Fast food brand is also creating branded stocking fillers.

Greggs creates in-store gift-wrapping pop-up

Greggs is offering a free gift-wrapping service at a selection of its stores across the country.

The fast food brand will wrap shoppers’ gifts in bespoke Greggs paper, and offer people a glass of mulled wine as they wait.

The service will be in London Stratford Shopping Centre, Birmingham High Street, Manchester Parker Street, Newcastle Grainger Street and Glasgow Buchanan Galleries shopping centre between 11 and 13 December.

The brand is also releasing a range of stocking fillers such as the first ever Greggs Christmas jumper, doughnut socks and sausage roll inspired umbrellas.

The campaign has been created by PR agency Taylor Herring. Earlier this year the brand created a Valentine's Day stunt.

Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs, said: "Fitting everything in at Christmas can be a struggle, and we wanted to help our customers lighten the load. Our free gift-wrapping service means weary shoppers can take a break while our elves wrap their presents, and they can even pick up some gifts for the Greggs fan in their life (or themselves) with our limited edition range."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now