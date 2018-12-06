Greggs creates in-store gift-wrapping pop-up

Greggs is offering a free gift-wrapping service at a selection of its stores across the country.

The fast food brand will wrap shoppers’ gifts in bespoke Greggs paper, and offer people a glass of mulled wine as they wait.

The service will be in London Stratford Shopping Centre, Birmingham High Street, Manchester Parker Street, Newcastle Grainger Street and Glasgow Buchanan Galleries shopping centre between 11 and 13 December.

The brand is also releasing a range of stocking fillers such as the first ever Greggs Christmas jumper, doughnut socks and sausage roll inspired umbrellas.

The campaign has been created by PR agency Taylor Herring. Earlier this year the brand created a Valentine's Day stunt.

Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs, said: "Fitting everything in at Christmas can be a struggle, and we wanted to help our customers lighten the load. Our free gift-wrapping service means weary shoppers can take a break while our elves wrap their presents, and they can even pick up some gifts for the Greggs fan in their life (or themselves) with our limited edition range."