Greggs and Primark team up to merge clothing with chow

Greggs and Primark have announced a collaboration that will comprise a clothing range, a Birmingham café and a London pop-up.

As part of the collaboration, the world's largest Primark will become home to the world's largest Greggs, dubbed Tasty by Greggs. The 130-seater café will open in Primark's Birmingham store on 12 February. The menu will include sausage rolls, bakes, pizza, sweet treats, freshly ground coffee and hot food-to-go. Customers will also be able to make click-and-collect orders via the Greggs App.

Visitors can sit in doughnut-inspired seating areas, take pictures for social media on a "Sugar strand doughnut swing", relax in the Greggs picnic area or try to spot a flying Vegan Sausage Roll. There will also be a refillable water station and a self-serve coffee cart offering customers the chance to skip the queues and buy a hot drink using contactless payment.

The Tasty by Greggs café takes over the mezzanine level in the flagship store, which already also offers Smokey Barbers, the Primark Beauty Studio and Disney Café.

A Greggs and Primark limited-edition 11-piece clothing collection will be available in 60 Primark stores across the UK from 19 February. This is the first time in Greggs' 83-year history that it has put its name officially to clothing and accessories.

In the lead-up to the collection release, fans can visit a pop-up boutique accessible by appointment only. Located in Dean Street in Soho, London, on 17-18 February, 300 visitors will be able to browse the new collection and receive a gift of two pieces.

Raymond Reynolds, business development director at Greggs, said: "Greggs clothing is something our customers have continually asked for, so it's great that together with Primark we can now make our first official range available across the UK, so that fans can quite literally show their love for Greggs on their sleeves. We've got some great pieces that we can't wait to share.

"Our Tasty by Greggs café will be the first of its kind, and will offer an exciting Greggs experience, underpinned by the great products and service that's already delivered across all of our shops."

Tim Kelly, director of new business development at Primark, added: "We want to give our customers incredible experiences in our stores and offer collections they can't find anywhere else, with brands we know they love. We're thrilled to have teamed up with Greggs to bring the Tasty Café to our Birmingham store and give fans of the brand the chance to get their hands on the limited-edition clothing range."

Hope & Glory worked alongside Greggs, Primark and production agency Jubba to deliver the project.

Earlier this week, in a nod to the partnership, fashion mannequins at several Primark stores were spotted with Vegan Sausage Rolls and Steak Bakes as part of window and in-store displays. A Primark receipt discretely showing items from the Greggs menu also appeared across Primark's social media channels.