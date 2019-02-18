Grenfell campaigners call for justice at LFW

Justice4Grenfell, the community-led campaign established by local people as a response to the Grenfell Tower disaster in 14 June 2017, staged a protest on the catwalk of London Fashion Week, calling for justice for victims of the fire.

It took place at the weekend and featured 72 people wearing T-shirts designed by Grenfell Speaks and community members at Spilt Square Design. They T-shirts were emblazoned with the slogan: "72 dead and still no arrests? How come?"

The protestors included activists, families of the victims, members of the public and celebrity supporters of the cause, such as Emeli Sandé, Heydon Prowse and models Adwoa Aboah and Clara Paget.

The campaign, created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, aims to highlight how, 20 months on from the tragedy, no-one has yet been held accountable.

Last year, Justice4Grenfell staged a protest outside parliament inspired by Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.