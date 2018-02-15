Simon Gwynn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Grenfell campaigners launch 'Three Billboards' inspired protest outside Parliament

Justice 4 Grenfell, the campaign group for the survivors and families of last year's Grenfell Tower fire in London, has parked a trio of mobile billboards outside Parliament, in a nod to Martin McDonagh's film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Photo: Justice 4 Grenfell
Photo: Justice 4 Grenfell

The campaign was created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty's BBH Labs.

The billboards feature block black text on a red background, that read: "71 DEAD", "AND STILL NO ARRESTS", and "HOW COME?"

Speaking to Vice, one of the campaign’s organisers, Yvette Williams, said the aim of the campaign was to keep the disaster of 14 June 2017, in which at least 71 people died, fresh in the minds of the public.

A public enquiry started in September and is ongoing – but according to Williams, an interim report that was due by Easter is no longer happening.

She said: "We want the truth. We want prosecutions. People up and down the country need to feel safe in their homes. None of that is happening. We think they're playing with time, hoping that the story will be downplayed."

In the film Three Billboards, Mildred Hayes, played by Frances McDormand, rents three billboards near her home, seven months after the rape and murder of her daughter, to proclaim her dissatisfaction with the police investigation. They read: "RAPED WHILE DYING", "AND STILL NO ARRESTS?", and "HOW COME, CHIEF WILLOUGHBY?"

McDormand is hotly tipped to win her second Oscar for her performance in the film, which is also a contender for Best Picture.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
How can outdoor be a force for good? What if....?

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago

How can outdoor be a force for good? What if....?

MEDIA
Full-motion outdoor ads deliver the emotional punch of TV

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago

Full-motion outdoor ads deliver the emotional punch of TV

MEDIA
Open canvas: best out of home

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago

Open canvas: best out of home

MEDIA
The Big Impression: January's Top 10 Out of Home campaigns

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago

The Big Impression: January's Top 10 Out of Home campaigns