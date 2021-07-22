Grey appoints duo to new role of joint MD

Grey has appointed Nathan Gainford and Jonny Tennant-Price as joint managing directors, new roles designed to help drive business growth.

Jonny Tennant-Price joins the agency from Droga5 London, where he was group account director, while Nathan Gainford has been promoted from his previous role as managing partner at Grey.

Grey said it introduced the joint MD roles to support the agency’s creative product, culture, operations and growth. Tennant-Price and Gainford will report to Grey’s president and chief creative officer, Laura Jordan Bambach, and will be responsible for helping the agency deliver "Famously effective ideas" for clients.

“Back in February, I said that I would look for an MD to help me in my new extended role and I couldn’t have dreamt of better partners than Jonny and Nathan”, Bambach said.

“Their love for brands, the work and talent are what make them the best to help deliver 'Famously effective' work to move our clients’ businesses, work with our diverse talent pool and grow our agency.”

Gainford has been at Grey for five years, working across key clients including Vodafone, Very and Carlsberg. Prior to joining the agency, he founded and ran the creative consultancy Animl. He has also worked at Lida as managing partner and, in his early career, was business director at DBB and Elvis/Dare. His route through the industry has been somewhat non-traditional, encompassing work across creative, digital and direct agencies.

Gainford said: “The potential we have within Grey is immense. We have reignited our creative culture to unleash the potential in our talent and transform client businesses. I feel privileged to be part of the agency as we continue to shape and craft our future legacy.”

Tennant-Price, who will join Grey in October, has been group account director for Droga5 for more than four years, handling a range of client businesses, including Diet Coke, Rustlers and, most recently, Coca-Cola, for which he was operating as European portfolio lead.

Prior to joining Droga5, he was account director at Bartle Bogle Hegarty for five years, working across British Airways, The Guardian, Virgin Media and Mentos.

Tennant-Price said: “Grey is an iconic advertising brand with a rich creative pedigree. It’s a pivotal time to be joining Laura and the team as we launch the next chapter together with innovative and diverse creative work which will make the agency and our clients truly proud."