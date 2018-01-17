Promoted
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

"Paddington and the Christmas visitor", made with some of the team behind the box office hit Paddington 2, has been voted the best TV creative of November/December by the Thinkbox Academy.

This is Marks & Spencer's first film tie-up. M&S brand and marketing director Rob Weston said the decision was taken on the basis that there were shared values between the two brands - and that the storytelling and production values would be of the highest standard.

The ad is set on Christmas Eve at Windsor Gardens when Paddington is asleep. His dreams of marmalade are interrupted by a loud thud on the roof. Upon investigation, he stumbles upon a burglar and despite the burglar’s protests that he is "not Santa", the determined and good-natured bear begins to "help" him deliver the presents back to where they belong.  Seeing the good in everyone, Paddington innocently helps the burglar see the error of his ways, as they place presents into personalised stockings and pause for mince pies, he unknowingly averts a crisis and ensures a truly special moment for neighbour Alice, and a happy Christmas for all.

The Thinkboxes, in association with Campaign, are the only bi-monthly awards that celebrate the UK’s world-beating TV ad creativity, in all its forms. They’re judged by the Thinkbox Academy – 200 advertising and marketing luminaries who have been involved in award-winning creative work for TV.

Also shortlisted this time were "Give" for Amazon by Lucky Generals, "Moz the Monster" for John Lewis by Adam & Eve/DDB, "#ReindeerReady" for McDonald's by Leo Burnett and  "Every bit of Christmas" for Sainsbury's by Wieden + Kennedy.

M&S's Weston and Grey's joint chief creative officer Vicki Maguire take us on set with the creative team of Paddington 2 and walk us through the making of "Paddington and the Christmas visitor" in the February issue of Campaign.

Want to see more great work? Head to the Thinkboxes hub

Thinkbox is the marketing body for commercial TV in the UK, in all its forms. Its shareholders are Channel 4, ITV, Sky Media, Turner Media Innovations and UKTV. Thinkbox works with the marketing community with a single ambition: to help advertisers get the best out of today’s TV.

