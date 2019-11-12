Emmet McGonagle
Grey Europe joins Coca-Cola's creative roster

Agency will be responsible for creative and strategic projects across 28 markets.

Coke: W&K created 'The magic taste of Coke' ad
Coca-Cola has added Grey Europe to its creative roster, spanning 28 markets in central and eastern Europe, after a competitive pitch.

Grey will be responsible for creative and strategic projects within Coca-Cola’s portfolio of brands, including Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Fanta.

Coca-Cola works with several agencies. Over the summer, Wieden & Kennedy London created the brand’s "The magic taste of Coke", as well as Diet Coke’s "Grannies" ad in September.

Publicis Italy has also worked on Coca-Cola campaigns throughout the year, including a recycling initiative and the brand’s collaboration with Diesel, "The (re)collection".
 
In June, McCann Europe promoted the expansion of Diet Coke’s flavour range with a spot fronted by actress Tanya Reynolds.

Tom Hidvegi, creative strategist at Coca-Cola, central and eastern Europe, said: "We’re excited to bring Grey Europe into our recently reimagined creative approach, where agency partners can embrace true co-creation and collaboration, setting a new standard in creative and content excellence."

Coca-Cola is set to continue its 32-year relationship with Uefa next year as the official sponsor of Euro 2020, where the brand plans to showcase its biggest range of products.

