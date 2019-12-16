Grey Europe wins global brief for Carlsberg alcohol-free beer

Carlsberg has awarded its alcohol-free beer account to Grey Europe after a competitive pitch involving incumbent Fold7.

Grey will create work for an alcohol-free pilsner that will connect to the brand’s "Probably" positioning. The campaign is expected to launch in early 2020.

Fold7 has worked on the global Carlsberg business since 2017, when it won the account from 72andSunny Amsterdam after the success of "The Danish way".

Earlier this year, Carlsberg revised its popular "Probably" campaign to acknowledge its once less-than-stellar taste, again enlisting Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen to signpost the new direction.

Julian Marsili, global brand director at Carlsberg, said: "Conditions have never been better to reinvent the market for alcohol-free beer and, by applying Carlsberg’s philosophy of always pursuing better, we want to show that alcohol-free beer doesn’t have to be second best. We see huge opportunity for this category in the 2020s and look forward to working with Grey Europe at our side."

Carlsberg’s efforts over the past year saw the brand nominated for The Marketing Society’s Brave Brand of the Year, but it missed out on the prize to Cancer Research UK’s "Obesity is a cause of cancer too".

Grey Europe chief executive Eduardo Maruri said: "Alcohol-free beer has a huge role to play as consumers look for lifestyle tweaks to improve their health without giving up pleasure. We can’t wait to be part of the iconic ‘Probably’ body of work at the same time as getting regular and occasional beer drinkers enthused about the taste and enjoyment of Carlsberg AFB."