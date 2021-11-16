Grey Goose combines music and food for pop-up series

Grey Goose is teaming up with musician Rina Sawayama and British-Filipino chef Luke Selby to create a pop-up bar on Shoreditch High Street serving twists on the classic martini.

The pair will form a duet, inspired by the way in which Grey Goose Vodka combines the two essential ingredients of water and wheat and the martini cocktail combines vodka and vermouth.

The "Duet martini cocktail bar", open on 26-27 November and 3-4 December, will offer a blend of Sawayama's Japanese heritage, Selby's flair for local ingredients and the French heritage of Grey Goose.

Combining drinks, food and entertainment curated by the duo, "Duet" will feature a selection of dishes paired with playful twists on the martini cocktail. The menu, devised by Selby, includes Ikejime Trout paired with a Grey Goose Alpine Martini Cocktail made with fresh Yuzu liqueur; Shorthorn Jacob's Ladder Beef paired with a Grey Goose Sage & Vanilla Martini Cocktail; and Pear Almondine served alongside the Grey Goose Encore, a blend of vodka, vermouth, elderflower liqueur and Briottet Crème de Cacao Blanc.

Each evening will also include a line-up of entertainment curated by Sawayama, including a live acoustic performance from Sans Soucis.

Joe McCanta, global head of mixology and education at Grey Goose, said: "From classic to long, short to wet, there are multiple ways to enjoy a martini cocktail, which is why we wanted to create a stir and bring a fresh and stylish take on the martini experience to people across the UK. The best-tasting drinks are worthy of the best ingredients, which is why Grey Goose has teamed up with British stars, Rina and Luke, to create an unforgettable drinks experience."

A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will go to The Drinks Trust.

The pop-up experience can also be recreated at home with a Grey Goose Duet Martini Kit curated by Sawayama and Selby. The kits include a bottle of Grey Goose Vodka, a pair of Grey Goose martini glasses, a pre-batched bottle of the bespoke Duet martini cocktail, the Grey Goose Encore and a martini mist for spritzing.