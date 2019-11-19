Grey Goose hosts brunch events with mince pie-infused martinis

Vodka brand Grey Goose is hosting a series of brunch events with cocktails and comedy performances.

"The spirit of Christmas" will offer three courses inspired by the comedians and a cocktail menu featuring sparkling slushies, mince pie-infused cocktails and a Mariah Carey-inspired glittery espresso martini.

The Mince Pie’d cocktail will be served in a pie case with a mince pie crust lid.

Performers at the activation include comedians Jamali Maddix and Maisie Adam, and drag performers Mariah and Friendz, who will perform an All I Want For Christmas is You-inspired finale.

The ticketed events will be held at Maison Bab in Covent Garden on 30 November and 7 December. Ogilvy is delivering the project.