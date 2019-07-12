Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Grey Goose hosts cocktail experiences for summer terrace

Vodka brand offers alcoholic ice-cream-making and cocktail masterclasses in Covent Garden.

Grey Goose: alcohol-infused ice-cream making
Grey Goose: alcohol-infused ice-cream making

Grey Goose is hosting cocktail masterclasses and teppanyaki ice-cream-making on its summer terrace in London's Covent Garden.

From 23 July until 19 August, visitors to the "Live like summer never ends" terrace can enjoy "unexpected moments", live music and "sub-zero" cocktails. A performance will take place at the launch.

Grey Goose will provide complimentary cocktails at a surprise time each day, bookable cocktail masterclasses, areas that can be reserved to enjoy cocktails with friends and a teppanyaki ice-cream cocktail experience where guests can get their favourite cocktail frozen and rolled into a treat.

The vodka brand will also be showcasing its "sub-zero" cocktail draught system. Available on tap are four flavours of espresso Martini: La Poire, L’Orange Chocolat, La Vanille and Original. The cocktail menu will also include the Grey Goose and Maison Labiche cocktail collaboration, Paris to Pampelonne.

The terrace will also work with local bars and restaurants, which will each have a week-long residency, when a bespoke Grey Goose-based cocktail will be available. Each cocktail will come with a golden ticket, which is an entry to win an experience at the partner venue.

Sushisamba will be the first collaboration, with Covent Garden Cocktail Club, Grind and Balthazar to follow. Throughout their residency, each partner will provide their own entertainment, food pairings and masterclasses.

Wasserman is delivering the activation and build.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now