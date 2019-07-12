Grey Goose hosts cocktail experiences for summer terrace

Grey Goose is hosting cocktail masterclasses and teppanyaki ice-cream-making on its summer terrace in London's Covent Garden.

From 23 July until 19 August, visitors to the "Live like summer never ends" terrace can enjoy "unexpected moments", live music and "sub-zero" cocktails. A performance will take place at the launch.

Grey Goose will provide complimentary cocktails at a surprise time each day, bookable cocktail masterclasses, areas that can be reserved to enjoy cocktails with friends and a teppanyaki ice-cream cocktail experience where guests can get their favourite cocktail frozen and rolled into a treat.

The vodka brand will also be showcasing its "sub-zero" cocktail draught system. Available on tap are four flavours of espresso Martini: La Poire, L’Orange Chocolat, La Vanille and Original. The cocktail menu will also include the Grey Goose and Maison Labiche cocktail collaboration, Paris to Pampelonne.

The terrace will also work with local bars and restaurants, which will each have a week-long residency, when a bespoke Grey Goose-based cocktail will be available. Each cocktail will come with a golden ticket, which is an entry to win an experience at the partner venue.

Sushisamba will be the first collaboration, with Covent Garden Cocktail Club, Grind and Balthazar to follow. Throughout their residency, each partner will provide their own entertainment, food pairings and masterclasses.

Wasserman is delivering the activation and build.