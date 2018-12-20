Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Grey Goose opens holiday Ferris wheel

Vodka brand's experience features cocktail bar and recipes at JFK Airport.

Grey Goose opens holiday Ferris wheel

Grey Goose, the Bacardi-owned vodka brand, has created an interactive illuminated Ferris wheel that contains cocktail recipes at John F Kennedy Airport in New York.

Passers-by are encouraged to pull a lever to open the door to a mini chalet on the wheel, revealing a recipe that they can photograph in order to try the cocktail at home.

There is also a pop-up bar as part of the activation that will feature cocktails made by top New York bartenders such as Jillian Vose of Dead Rabbit, Evan Hawkins of Broken Shaker, Liana Oster of Dante and Channing Centeno of Otis.

Mike Birch, managing director and vice-president for global travel retail and commercial development at Bacardi, said: "A bottle of Grey Goose is sold every 13 seconds in global travel retail and we believe that it is an important brand-building channel.

"Key to that is giving consumers fantastic brand experiences on their travels that they’ll remember long after they’ve left the airport, influencing future purchase decisions as well as increasing airport sales."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now