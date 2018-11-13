Gurjit Degun
Grey Goose presents French winter village experience

Vodka brand's activation will feature hot cocktails and food.

Grey Goose, the vodka brand owned by Bacardi, is creating a French winter wonderland experience.

The activation, located in the courtyard of The Langham hotel in London, runs from 21 November until February. It aims to bring a "taste of French opulence" to Londoners with hot and cold cocktails.

Grey Goose will be serving festive food from a woodfire, such as pomme de terre au four and warm Vacherin Mont d’Or.

The experience is described as a "chic rustic hideaway" and will feature Christmas trees, fairy lights, benches for guests, blankets and a bar.

