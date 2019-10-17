Grey Goose unveils French wishing fountain

Bacardi-owned Grey Goose has opened a pop-up bar centred on a wishing fountain that aims to bring the feel of the French Riviera to Australia.

The bar will have a white marble look, with sun umbrellas and deck chair seating. The fountain is fully functional and inspired by Grey Goose's French heritage, featuring sculptures of geese. There will be surprise live performances every day.

At "The fountain of Goose", visitors will be offered complimentary vodka, lime and soda mini-cocktails.

The travelling pop-up will visit Circular Quay at the First Fleet Car Park during 21-24 November and Melbourne’s Federation Square during 7-11 December.