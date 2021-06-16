Grey London appoints Celeste Dalairac as executive creative director

Celeste Dalairac has been appointed executive creative director at Grey London, just four months after she joined the agency as creative director from Saatchi & Saatchi.

Dalairac is a multi-award-winning creative director and has worked on several of the world’s biggest brands, including Coca-Cola, GSK, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Avon and Vodafone.

Raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dalairac started out as a copywriter and then moved into art direction as a self-taught creative.

Her 17-year career also spans tenures at Ogilvy, Del Campo Saatchi Argentina and Saatchi London, where she was regional creative director, part of the Creative Council and a member of Publicis’ VivaWomen.

In 2014, she was also one of 12 women chosen globally to be part of the first See It Be It programme – a Cannes Lions initiative that aims to further women in the creative industry.

Dalairac was recently selected as one of the top 10 up-and-coming creative female leaders at Grey globally to take part in Goldin – Grey Global’s women leadership programme, mentoring creative female leaders.

In her new role, she will report to Laura Jordan Bambach, president and chief creative officer UK at Grey.

Jordan Bambach said: “The fact that, within four months, Celeste has been promoted to ECD and joined Grey’s women leadership programme to prepare her for the next step up the career ladder, illustrates quite how delighted we are to have such a star player on the team. Celeste goes the extra mile for clients and colleagues alike. We know she will achieve great things, not only through her work for our clients but also as she continues to champion diversity in all its forms.”

Dalairac said: “I’ve mentored junior creatives and given talks about what it's like to be a woman working in advertising, but the best way to support female talent is to hire more women, promote them and give them exposure.

“I felt immediately at home at Grey and I am honoured to have been tasked with helping the agency ensure it fosters the perfect environment for creative work and talented people to thrive. Creating the right environment for great creativity is key.”