Grey London handed Goodfella's Pizza brand relaunch

The new owner of the Goodfella's Pizza brand has tasked its existing partner Grey London with creating a new multichannel campaign to relaunch the frozen meal in 2019.

Goodfella's: Mother's work for the brand included 'Pizza Fairy' in 2010
Nomad Foods Europe, which owns the Birds Eye, Findus and Iglo brands, appointed Grey as lead European creative agency in 2016. It has just acquired Goodfella’s from Green Isle Foods, a subsidiary of Boparan Holdings.

Grey is planning to return the brand to its original Italian-American roots and its campaign will be backed by the biggest spend to date, across TV, online video and social media.

Green Isle had been working with Dublin-based agency The Public House on Goodfella’s advertising in both Ireland, where it has been the top-selling frozen pizza brand, and the UK.

Goodfella’s creative has passed through the hands of several agencies since its launch in 1993, including Mother and Leith London.

Steve Challouma, marketing director for Birds Eye, said: "The relaunch of Goodfella’s will mark the beginning of a transformational journey for a well-loved brand."

