Grey London hires Droga5's David Wigglesworth

Wigglesworth will join the WPP shop as ECD in May.

Creative team: CCO Laura Jordan Bambach with new ECD David Wigglesworth
Grey London has hired David Wigglesworth, creative director at Droga5 London, as executive creative director.

He will join the WPP-owned shop in May and will report to president and chief creative officer Laura Jordan Bambach, who has been building up Grey's creative division since she joined in 2020

Wigglesworth will work across all Grey's clients, including Pringles, Procter & Gamble and GSK. Jordan Bambach said: "David's brief is to make 90% of the work 10% better and 10% of the work 100% better."

Droga5 London hired Wigglesworth in 2017 and since then he has worked on campaigns such as "Great shows stay with you" for Amazon Prime Video and "Just because" for Diet Coke.

He has also worked at Sony Music, St. Luke's, Fallon London and Mcgarrybowen (now known as Dentsumcgarrybowen).

Jordan Bambach said: "We can't wait to have David join us on our creative pirate ship. Grey is growing again swiftly in creative reputation and client opportunities, and we need to boost our creative power further with someone who not only cares about great ideas and craft but knows how to lead teams into the creative unknown with joy and a bit of swagger. He joins recent additions, like head of art Costanza Rossi, in building a formidable creative crew."

Wigglesworth will work alongside ECD Celeste Dalairac, Rossi, creative director Cressida Eatson-Lloyd, group creative director Vikesh Amey Bhatt, head of voice Bee Pahnke and head of design Sunir Patel.

Wigglesworth added: "After meeting Javier [Campopiano, global CCO], Laura and the rest of the gang at Grey, it was instantly apparent that pushing towards ground-breaking creative was the goal. 

"With this at the heart, I can't wait to start working with clients and the teams to cultivate an environment where we can have raucous fun, cause a bit of creative chaos and eventually end up with the work of our careers."

Grey has more than 200 staff and hired around 90 people last year, with 40 of them joining the creative division. 

