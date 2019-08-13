Grey London and Lucozade split after 10 years

Grey London has parted ways with longstanding client Lucozade.

The soft-drinks brand owned by Lucozade Ribena Suntory called a review of its UK and Ireland ad account last month with the help of AAR.

Grey has worked with the company for 10 years and has created work including "Spark something" for Lucozade Energy, which was released in May, and most recently Lucozade Sport's Women's World Cup campaign "Three Lionesses".

Last year the brand appointed Hannah Norbury as its marketing director, taking over from Jon Evans.

Lucozade works with MediaCom for its media planning and buying.

Norbury said: "We have enjoyed a fantastic 10 years with Grey and would not be where we are now without their support and commitment to our brand."

Grey declined to comment.