Grey London names Raquel Chicourel as CSO

Grey London has appointed Raquel Chicourel, M&C Saatchi’s former chief strategy officer, to the same role.

Chicourel, who takes up her position at the WPP agency on Friday, took voluntary redundancy from M&C Saatchi last month, along with a number of other senior executives.

Reporting to Grey chief executive Anna Panczyk, she replaces Matt Tanter, who left the agency last summer to join Mother as head of strategy.

Before moving to M&C Saatchi in March 2018, Chicourel has worked as head of strategy at Saatchi & Saatchi, board planning director at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and planning director at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London.

Chicourel said: "What our industry needs right now is change. And where better to do that than at Grey, which has always had an appetite for it. An agency that has reinvented itself before, one that changed its name to make an important point about diversity and to honour its Jewish founders, one that expands the boundaries of creative ideas.

"Grey is a place open to everyone with a fearless spirit and an appetite for change, from all walks of life and all corners of the world."

Panczyk added: "I can’t think of a better way to start this new decade than by welcoming Raquel to the leadership team. Her fierce intelligence and passion for creativity is irresistible. I have absolutely no doubt that she’s going to enable us to make our best work yet."

At the end of last year, Grey abruptly parted company with its creative chairman Adrian Rossi. Asked by Campaign about how this move had affected morale at the agency, Panczyk said: "We’re good. We’re building our team with a positive attitude."