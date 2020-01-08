Gemma Charles
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Grey London names Raquel Chicourel as CSO

Strategist joins after taking voluntary redundancy from M&C Saatchi.

Grey: Chicourel and Panczyk
Grey: Chicourel and Panczyk

Grey London has appointed Raquel Chicourel, M&C Saatchi’s former chief strategy officer, to the same role.

Chicourel, who takes up her position at the WPP agency on Friday, took voluntary redundancy from M&C Saatchi last month, along with a number of other senior executives

Reporting to Grey chief executive Anna Panczyk, she replaces Matt Tanter, who left the agency last summer to join Mother as head of strategy.

Before moving to M&C Saatchi in March 2018, Chicourel has worked as head of strategy at Saatchi & Saatchi, board planning director at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and planning director at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London. 

Chicourel said: "What our industry needs right now is change. And where better to do that than at Grey, which has always had an appetite for it. An agency that has reinvented itself before, one that changed its name to make an important point about diversity and to honour its Jewish founders, one that expands the boundaries of creative ideas. 

"Grey is a place open to everyone with a fearless spirit and an appetite for change, from all walks of life and all corners of the world."

Panczyk added: "I can’t think of a better way to start this new decade than by welcoming Raquel to the leadership team. Her fierce intelligence and passion for creativity is irresistible. I have absolutely no doubt that she’s going to enable us to make our best work yet."

At the end of last year, Grey abruptly parted company with its creative chairman Adrian Rossi. Asked by Campaign about how this move had affected morale at the agency, Panczyk said: "We’re good. We’re building our team with a positive attitude."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
What gamers want from Twitter

What gamers want from Twitter

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
AGENCY
Position your company as an employer of choice

Position your company as an employer of choice

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago
Start-ups, grown-ups and taking a LEAD

Start-ups, grown-ups and taking a LEAD

Promoted

Added 13 hours ago