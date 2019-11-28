Grey London parts with Adrian Rossi after less than a year

Grey London is parting company with its creative chairman, Adrian Rossi, after less than a year.

In a short statement today, Grey confirmed Rossi’s departure and announced that Javier Campopiano, the black Pencil-winning chief creative officer at Grey Europe, would oversee UK creativity in the interim.

Rossi, former joint executive creative director at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO along with Alex Grieve, announced his surprise move to Grey in December 2018. His brief was to oversee all creative development, help drive the creative vision, spearhead the recruitment of top talent and guide new-business creative effort, working alongside new chief executive Anna Panczyk, who joined from Grey Poland in January.

Over the course of this year, however, Grey has not moved forward as quickly as expected and has lost some valuable talent, such as executive creative director Vicki Maguire, who quit to join Havas in September, and chief strategy officer Matt Tanter, who joined Mother in June.

Grey has also lost some key accounts over the past year, including Marks & Spencer’s clothing and home business, Duracell, McVitie's and Lucozade.

However, there have been wins, such as Superdrug and Zalando, and the European network has enjoyed new-business success, including joining the Coca-Cola roster earlier this month. The London agency also took a gold PR Lion in Cannes for the United Nations "The people’s seat" work.