Grey London rebrands as They to support trans community

Grey London is marking Transgender Day of Visibility today (31 March) by temporarily rebranding to They London, in a nod to the they/them pronouns adopted by many non-binary and gender non-conforming people.

The agency said it wanted to “demonstrate the power of representation to support the trans community when Government policy and rhetoric leaves them behind” and “excludes them from public spaces and healthcare”.

It highlighted that such policy has prevented its efforts to install gender-neutral bathroom facilities in its new Rose Court offices.

Laura Jordan Bambach, president and chief creative officer of Grey/They London, said: “As an agency committed to the collision of difference, we are proud to champion diversity and strive to be an inclusive home for people of all gender identities. Trans rights are human rights, and we at They London are proud to support our trans siblings in their fight for representation and equality.”

The rebrand follows the agency’s creation of the recent “Incomplete Without the T” campaign for Gay Times Amplifund, which came after the LGB Alliance called for the "T" to be removed from LGBTQ+.