Grey London's Lex Down moves to Brooklyn Brothers

The Brooklyn Brothers has appointed Grey London’s Lex Down as creative director, citing recent growth and wins such as First Direct.

Down joins The Brooklyn Brothers this month and will be responsible for shaping the agency's creative output across accounts including Mini, WaterWipes and Iceland Tourism. Down will report to executive creative director Simon Poett.

"We are delighted to have Lex joining us," Poett said.

"She embodies everything that we stand for and comes with a unique style and point of view on the world. She is a brilliant person who will undoubtedly play a key role in realising our 'rise above the noise' agenda."

Down joined Grey in 2011 and worked as creative director on campaigns including the British Heart Foundation’s "Fight for every heartbeat" and Pantene’s "Power of grey". Before that, she was a creative at BMB.

She said: "The Brooklyn Brothers have built themselves on a model which embraces the challenges our industry faces. That seems like a smart place to be.

"Coupled with initiatives like Night School and a great energy, I’m looking forward to joining the team and seeing what I can contribute."