Grey loses CSO Matt Tanter to Mother

Tanter has been at Grey for six years.

Mother: Tanter, Mackay-Sinclair and Gallery
Mother has nabbed Grey London’s chief strategist, Matt Tanter, as head of strategy.

Joining Mother in the summer, Tanter will report to partners Katie Mackay-Sinclair and Chris Gallery. He will oversee the strategy discipline while allowing Mackay-Sinclair and Gallery to focus on more flagship business and growing the agency.

Tanter joined Grey in 2013 as planning director from Isobar. In 2015, he was promoted to head of strategy and then became chief strategy officer the following year after the departure of management trio Lucy Jameson, Nils Leonard and Natalie Graeme.

Mackay-Sinclair said: "We’ve had our eye on Matt for a while; he shares our passion for great work and for nurturing the great talent required to create it. He’s one of the good guys and we’re delighted to welcome him to the family."

While at Grey, Tanter led the pitch with chief creative officer Vicki Maguire to win Marks & Spencer’s advertising account in 2016. He has also worked with brands including Lucozade, Volvo, Bose and Sixt.

Tanter added: "It’s been an incredible six years at Grey. I’ve had the best time of my life. But the chance to work with the most creatively prolific and spirited crew in London – if not the world – right now and be a part of one of the best strategy teams around was simply too good to turn down. They are on fire. I can’t wait."

May 30, 2019