Grey names Nirvik Singh global COO

He will take on role in addition to his position as APAC, Middle East and Africa head.

Singh: has worked at Grey for 30 years
Nirvik Singh, chairman and chief executive for Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa at Grey, has added global chief operating officer to his responsibilities.

Singh has been at Grey for 30 years. He will retain his existing post, which he has held since 2016, and will remain based in Singapore.

As chief operating officer, Singh will lead the development of Grey's "borderless" integrated marketing model, the company said. This will involve identifying acquisition targets and new capabilities to enhance Grey's digital, social, shopper-marketing and design practices.

"For three decades, Nirvik has been a prime mover in Grey's growth and development in Asia, and most recently, in the Middle East and Africa," global chief executive Michael Houston said. "I know he will bring the same single-minded dedication and achievement to his expanded responsibilities. He will work closely with me to broaden our reach and resources for the future."

Singh said he looks forward to implementing Grey's global strategic plans and working with diverse teams from across the different regions. He added: "We have seen success in pulling in our collective resources for our borderless strategy, which encompasses agility and seamless creativity." 

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific

