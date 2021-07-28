Fayola Douglas
Grocery delivery start-up Weezy appoints Hyperactive as it eyes UK expansion

There will be a programme of community-focused campaigns.

Weezy: deliveries can be made to specific locations using What3Words
Weezy, the on-demand supermarket service, has appointed brand experience agency Hyperactive to support its UK expansion following a competitive pitch.

The service, launched in July 2020, promises to deliver locally sourced groceries within 15 minutes. Weezy has fulfilment centres throughout the UK that are supplied by local butchers, bakers and grocers, with additional products coming from larger suppliers to ensure it can offer a full range. Deliveries can be made to an address or a What3Words location. 

Hyperactive will deliver a programme of community-focused campaigns, launching the brand in new UK locations as well as driving customer acquisition in existing localities. There is no incumbent.

Weezy is currently available in cities including London, Manchester and Bristol.

Jim Burke, head of expansion at Weezy, said: "We have ambitious growth plans at Weezy and need an agile partner that can help us move at pace. We have found our match in Hyperactive who bring insight, creativity and passion in abundance."

Separately, Hyperactive has also been appointed by wine brand, Most Wanted Wines, following a competitive pitch.

The company launched in 2015 and is now focusing on growth in the impulse/convenience channel over the next 12 months. Hyperactive has been appointed to deliver a series of "culturally impactful" collaborations.

Rachel Archer, marketing director and creator of the Most Wanted brand, said that the agency appointment would "no doubt help drive further brand appeal and commercial returns in the coming year".

