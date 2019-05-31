Kim Benjamin
Group M cites Brexit as possible threat to ad market growth

Media buyer says market in 2019 will slow compared to 2018's strong growth.

This Year, Next Year: published every six months
Growth in the UK ad market will slow down this year compared to 2018's growth rate of 7.8%, Britain's biggest media buyer has forecast.

Group M is predicting 2019 growth of 6.1%, driven by "a decent if decelerating underlying economic growth". It says this deceleration should continue into 2020, resulting in growth next year dropping to 4.6%, as "advertising gradually reverts to more normalized levels of growth.' 

WPP’s media buying arm – the home of MediaCom, Mindshare, Wavemaker, Essence and M/SIX – cautioned that planning for contingencies in relation to Brexit is affecting ad-budget setting, and could potentially lead to a reduction in budgets.

Digital is expected to grow ahead of te market, by 11% in 2019 and by 8% in 2020, while spending on TV is expected to remain unchanged, at the same levels for both 2019 and 2020. Print is set to decline in the near-term, with spending forecast to fall by mid-single-digit levels in 2019 and 2020.

Group M says that spending is likely to be entering the television market from advertisers newly able to take advantage of the medium through products such as Sky’s AdSmart, although not enough to cause overall growth.

The findings are from Group M's twice-yearly report, This Year, Next Year.

