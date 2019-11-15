Group M disbands mPlatform in shake-up to improve 'consistency'

Group M’s new boss has shaken up the WPP media group’s operations and is disbanding mPlatform, its data and technology division.

Christian Juhl, who became global chief executive of Group M in October, has made a string of internal appointments with new job responsibilities that focus on several areas, including operations, shared services and tech innovation.

Juhl wants the group’s technology offering to be more "consistent" and to build "a powerful collective intelligence capability" to support its four media agencies – Essence (which he used to run), MediaCom, Mindshare and Wavemaker.

He stressed that it was important that Group M is "accountable" to its agencies.

There are 35,000 people working across Group M, the world's biggest media buyer, and both insiders and observers have warned in the past that it has become complex and difficult to navigate.

Juhl’s decision to split mPlatform’s resources and drop the brand name is one of the most significant changes.

Close to 5,000 people currently work at mPlatform, which was created at the end of 2016 under the leadership of Kelly Clark, Juhl’s predecessor.

Around 4,000 practitioners in search, social, programmatic and digital advertising operations (known as ad ops) will move to become an independent team within Group M's shared services division.

Most of the rest of the mPlatform team will join staff from 2Sixty, Essence’s innovation arm, in a new, as-yet-unnamed technology unit with about 1,000 staff.

Mark Patterson, Asia-Pacific chief executive of Group M, is moving from Asia to New York to take a global role as chief operating officer to improve internal operations across the group.

He will be "responsible overall for Group M’s regional and country leadership and the investment, services and IT functions".

That should allow Juhl to be more client-facing, to oversee the agencies and to focus on pitches and new business.

Colin Barlow, who was the previous global COO and had a narrower remit than Patterson will have, becomes global president of Group M Services, which will include search, social, programmatic and ad ops.

Andrew Shebbeare, the co-founder of Essence, will become acting chief technology officer in charge of the new tech innovation unit that brings together experts from 2Sixty, mPlatform and some of the media agencies "in one holistic team".

Essence’s 2Sixty (which is named after the speed of thought – 260mph) has developed products such as Olive, a campaign management platform, and has selling some of them on an enterprise basis across Group M and WPP.

It is thought that the enlarged Group M tech innovation unit will function in a similar way. Shebbeare will run it on a temporary basis until a permanent leader is appointed.

Brian Gleason, who has been in charge of Group M’s performance businesses, will take an expanded role as chief commercial officer, Xaxis, Finecast, Motion Content Group, Kinetic and the new in-housing support business.