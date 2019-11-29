Group M expects UK ad growth to be among world's fastest at 6.7% in 2020

Fast-growth digital-first brands are helping to fuel a surge in UK adspend, which is set to grow 6.7% in 2020 as advertisers treat Brexit uncertainy as "the new normal".

That’s according to Group M’s latest forecast, This Year Next Year, which has upgraded its forecasts.

Growth in 2019 is expected to be 7.8% – the same as in 2018 and an indicator that the UK has been enjoying strong growth for most of the past decade since the 2008-2009 recession.

Source: Group M

Brian Wieser, president of global intelligence at Group M, the media buying arm of WPP, said the UK was benefiting from the fact that it is one of the most advanced markets in the world for digital advertising.

"The ad intensity [in terms of growth] in the UK is becoming one of the highest on Earth," Wieser said, noting that media expenditure has passed that of Germany and is on course to match Japan in five years.

"You wouldn’t want to bet against the UK at this moment – that’s not the same in other countries right now."

Wieser added that UK advertisers have got used to Brexit uncertainty and adopted an attitude of "I'm not going to make any decision about long-term investment when I don't know what the economy looks like in six months or a year, so I'm going to spend on advertising."