Group M forecasts 'astonishing' 24% increase in UK ad market in 2021

The UK advertising revenue market will rise 24% during 2021 – a major improvement from the previous prediction of 12.4% growth – WPP’s Group M has forecast.

The UK is “one of the fastest-growing markets on Earth” powered by digital adspend rises, Brian Wieser, global president of business intelligence at Group M, told Campaign, although he put that in the context of a major global rebound.

He continued: “It is astonishing to say the UK is growing 24%. It is more astonishing to consider that it is such a large market and it is growing as fast as it is – and, to be clear, we are saying [growth] from a not terrible 2020, as it turned out.”

Group M, the UK’s largest media-buying group, said digital advertising would rise by 27% in 2021 – building on last year’s 6% rate of expansion – and would account for 77% of all advertising for the year, climbing to 82% of the industry by 2026.

Television advertising is set to grow by 13%, largely due to the return of adspend from advertisers across travel, non-essential retail and automotive categories.

This will mark a full recovery from the TV sector’s 10.7% decline last year.

Last June, Group M’s Mid-Year Forecast predicted that UK adspend would decline 12.5% during 2020 to £19.2bn but the depth of the pandemic turned out to be far less severe than expected.

“Our most recent forecast confirms that the advertising market is undergoing a period of secular growth not seen in recent times,” the Group M forecast said.

“While the economy continues to recover strongly after the havoc wrought by the pandemic, the pace of advertising revenue growth is still impressive.”

The report claimed that UK adspend was held back in the first quarter of 2021 due to “Brexit and Covid headwinds”, which have since been redeemed by the UK’s vaccination programme and “relatively limited disruption caused by Brexit so far".

It also hailed the “highest levels of real household disposable income in post-war Britain” due to an “unprecedented level of fiscal support unleashed by the government”, such as the furlough scheme.

“While overall growth prospects are positive, it would be a mistake to think that this is a case of a rising tide lifting all boats,” it continued, remarking that recovery would be “uneven” across media channels

For example, “other media,” which includes audio, print and outdoor activity, is expected to account for just 9% of UK adspend in 2021.

While audio-based media is predicted grow 12% this year (and a further 3% next year), print is “characterised by decline”.

Out-of-home activity, on the other hand, will soar by 31% – following a 46% decline in 2020 – and is tipped to be the “fastest-growing media channel (aside from digital) over the next few years”.

“OOH is now smarter, faster and more agile than ever and we anticipate that this will drive interest from new and returning advertisers,” the report concluded.

Wieser said he was “astonished” at the pace of growth in many markets. Group M will publish forecast for other regions in the coming days.

Digital advertising is the big growth driver, he said, with digital brands, which he called “digital endemics”, and fast-growing Chinese brands, which he called “Chinese endemics”, advertising internationally.

The “Chinese endemics” are a small but significant factor in the strength of the UK’s digital growth as they use social media and commerce platforms to target consumers, Wieser said.

He pointed to data from Marketplace Pulse, an ecommerce research firm, which estimates about 40% of the activity on Amazon Marketplace is from Chinese firms in the UK. Wieser cited Wish.com, an ecommerce marketplace for Chinese companies, as an example one of Facebook’s biggest advertisers in Europe.