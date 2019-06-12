Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Groupon moves EMEA and APAC media to Initiative

Business previously worked with Goodstuff.

Groupon: Initiative will work across 15 markets
Groupon: Initiative will work across 15 markets

Groupon, the online marketplace, has awarded its EMEA and Asia-Pacific media planning and buying account to Initiative.

The win follows a competitive pitch that ran from February to May. It was handled directly by Groupon.

Initiative will work across 15 countries for the brand.

Goodstuff Communications previously handled the account. The agency repitched as part of a consortium of agencies called Local Planet.

In May, Groupon hired Craig Rowley as global chief marketing officer, taking over from Vinayak Hegde.

Richard Morris, chief executive of Initiative UK and president for EMEA, said: "Groupon’s contribution to the small business economy is huge. We’re excited by the opportunity of helping them build brand relevance to both consumer and business audiences."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
What brands say - and what they do

What brands say - and what they do

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago
MEDIA
DOOH Creative Masterclass: BMB's Matt Lever

DOOH Creative Masterclass: BMB's Matt Lever

Promoted

June 07, 2019
Your Cannes diary sorted

Your Cannes diary sorted

Promoted

June 04, 2019
AGENCY
How to land your first job in marketing

How to land your first job in marketing

Promoted

June 04, 2019