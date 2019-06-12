Groupon moves EMEA and APAC media to Initiative

Groupon, the online marketplace, has awarded its EMEA and Asia-Pacific media planning and buying account to Initiative.

The win follows a competitive pitch that ran from February to May. It was handled directly by Groupon.

Initiative will work across 15 countries for the brand.

Goodstuff Communications previously handled the account. The agency repitched as part of a consortium of agencies called Local Planet.

In May, Groupon hired Craig Rowley as global chief marketing officer, taking over from Vinayak Hegde.

Richard Morris, chief executive of Initiative UK and president for EMEA, said: "Groupon’s contribution to the small business economy is huge. We’re excited by the opportunity of helping them build brand relevance to both consumer and business audiences."