‘Grown-up (but not boring)’: Klarna's global brand lead on fending off the competition

You probably first encountered Klarna with the coronation of Snoop Dogg as "Smoooth Dogg" in 2019. The king of regeneration, the rapper's new alias involved him oozing cool on a seven-metre bed, with a pack of Afghan hounds for company.

Klarna was already 14 years old when it burst into people's consciousness in a pop of playful pink. Nothing too serious, certainly not dry, its eye-catching branding and gentle humour made one almost forget that it was a money lender. Which was part of its problem.

But Klarna is ready to grow up, according to AJ Coyne, recently promoted from head of marketing to the role of head of global brand and creative. It was part of a reshuffle of the way Klarna consolidates its marketing as it expands into more markets.

Klarna, a Swedish company, which leads the buy now pay later (BNPL) services sector, found itself in the right place at the right time as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold. It reaped the rewards as people turned to ecommerce to keep themselves entertained during a series of lockdowns.

In the first half of 2021, Klarna reported 300% growth, posting a gross merchandise volume of $20bn (£15bn), attributed to its growing presence in the US.

“This year, Klarna hit 100 million consumers, worldwide,” Coyne says. “From a UK perspective, we’re at 15 million UK active consumers. That’s 40% growth year on year.”

According to Coyne, that makes Klarna bigger than Netflix in the UK.

Yet, while Klarna was one of the first fintech’s to reach profitability, it has made a loss since 2019, due to its rapid expansion and widening credit losses.

In March, Klarna expanded its open banking service to eight more European markets, bringing its total to 24. This is why, behind the scenes, it is turning to a more centralised way of working.

“With my new role, they’ve created a centralised model where I will run global brands, global creative and marketing strategy, working to deliver a globalised blueprint to use across Klarna’s rapidly growing market space,” Coyne says. “It’s to remove autonomy from the regions, taking in all in-house functions, brand design, brand creative, production, partnerships and influencer work.”

While Klarna still leads the burgeoning space of BNPL services, online shoppers need only to put an item in their shopping basket to check out the competition.

With its pink colour scheme, Klarna jostles for attention next to PayPal, Laybuy and Clearplay. And now Amazon, Revolut and Apple want a slice of the profitable BNPL pie too.

Coyne claims that the competition has not only mirrored its service, but also Klarna's style. “I feel like we’re shouting a lot at the minute,” he admits. “We were the pink challenger when we launched 15 years ago. But we’ve become a pink standard that other competitors are copying. They’re trying to be quirky in how they talk about the products.”

Coyne also acknowledges that many of Klarna’s competitors already have recognised brand names to fall back on.

As Klarna looks to 2022, this is a moment for the brand to redefine its strategy, Coyne says.

“We want to take a step ahead of the categories that followed us and mature a little,” he adds. “We don’t need to disrupt as we did with Snoop Dogg. We’ve become accepted and it’s time for us to get firm on our vision for what the future of shopping looks like. It’s a step up to the next phase. Grown-up, but not boring.”

As Klarna aims to mature its branding, it continues to face controversy in some countries because it offers a service that some deem bad for young people, as it can encourage them to spend money that may not have.

Beyond competition from other BNPL lenders, the sector as a whole faces criticism from financial coaching apps such as Claro. On a mission to encourage the British public to reduce its reliance on BNPL schemes, last week Claro launched a campaign with the message “Say bye now to Buy Now Pay Later” across a series of digital billboards across London. And it didn't go unnoticed.

Back in February, the Treasury announced plans to bring the £2.7bn BNPL sector under the regulation of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) after a four-month review. Setting out its roadmap for regulation, the FCA says it will consult on new rules in 2022 with an aim to increase the availability of legal alternatives to high-cost credit by raising consumer awareness and tackling barriers to access.

“You don't need a monopoly in any system. With regulation, there is just more transparency for consumers,” Coyne says. He welcomes more regulation while simultaneously highlighting the standards Klarna has already set in this area.

It's a good opportunity for the BNPL sector to clean up its act before a backlash puts it out of business. Regulation could actually be Klarna's saving grace.