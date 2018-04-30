GSK 'reviews £1.3bn global media'

A review, reported by AdAge last night, would come less than three years after GSK awarded its European business to MediaCom, while PHD was handed its US media account.

Both agencies had retained the accounts in 2015 following a global media review, after having been first appointed in 2013.

A year later, GSK completed an agency review for the other parts of its marketing comms business by hiring nine agencies, including Grey and Saatchi & Saatchi for advertising.

GSK's agencies were appointed to work on the company's seven power brands (Sensodyne, Parodontax, Poligrip, Voltaren, Panadol, Theraflu and Otrivin) and 12 core brands (Biotene, Contac, Flonase, Excedrin, Fenbid, Tums, ENO, Horlicks, Physiogel, Lamisil, Fenistil and Abreva/Zovirax).

Neither GSK nor PHD were available to comment at the time of publishing, while MediaCom would not comment and referred Campaign to GSK.