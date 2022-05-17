GSK’s Voltarol launches ‘More than movement’ campaign with Gay Times and Channel 4

GSK’s Voltarol has launched its “More than movement” campaign in partnership with Gay Times and Channel 4.

Brokered by Publicis Media’s dedicated agency unit, platformGSK, and Publicis Media Content, this is the third year of the partnership between Voltarol, Publicis Media and Gay Times. Channel 4 is a new addition this year, and commissioned the bespoke film at the heart of the campaign, which was produced by Gay Times.

The full-length film features Oriance Lungu, a queer boxer and boxing coach from East London, who talks about her experience as a female boxer, coming out to her family, and what the boxing community has meant to her.

Jill LeFlour also features in the ad, discussing the community they found in boxing. LeFlour is a trans boxer who attended LGBT+ community sessions at Rathbone Boxing Club in London, which have now come to an end due to lack of funding.

A 30-second version of the film will run for eight weeks across Channel 4 and All 4. Clips will also feature on Gay Times and Channel 4’s Facebook and Instagram feeds.

Tag Warner, chief executive, Gay Times Group said: “[Voltarol’s] ongoing support of Pride Sports leaves a lasting legacy beyond the documentary itself, which serves as brilliant inspiration to brands wanting to make a real difference in LGBTQ+.”

Laura Marks, digital commissioning editor at Channel 4, said: “We are delighted to bring this partnership to life with brilliant original editorial. We pride ourselves at Channel 4 in telling untold and inspiring stories, and this film does exactly that.”

The partnership made a £10,000 donation to Pride Sports in Birmingham. The money will go towards funding a Sporting Pride Conference and LGBT+ boxing taster sessions this summer.

Hannah Ford, brand manager for Voltarol, GSK, said: “ We want to be able to enjoy movement – it helps us stay connected with friends and loved ones, makes us happy and helps us overcome isolation and adversity.

“Celebrating these stories demonstrates the importance of having effective healthcare to continue moving and speaks to the importance of inclusivity in sport.”

Tom Wilkinson, strategy partner at platformGSK, said: “The ambition was to create a partnership that takes our grass roots collaboration with Gay Times to the next level. Adding the power and prestige of Channel 4, to the quality and authenticity of Gay Times, makes for an exciting three-way partnership with Voltarol.”

The partnership is the latest in a string of tie-ups for Channel 4, which has recently partnered Saatchi & Saatchi and extended its relationship with YouTube.