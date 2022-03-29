Gü in search to scoop up new creative agency

Gü is seeking a new creative agency following a change in its marketing director.

The incumbent is St Luke’s, which was appointed in March last year as the pudding brand’s first retained agency in recent years.

The independent creative agency won the business in a pitch handled by The Observatory International, alongside Uncommon Creative Studio, Isobel and Lucky Generals.

Prior to that, Gü had worked with several agencies on a project basis, including global creative shop Space, which completed a project with Gü Puds in 2021.

St Luke’s was selected following a review overseen by Gü's marketing department, led by Amy Heap, but it will not be repitching this time.

Neil Henderson, chief executive of St Luke's, told Campaign: “We pitched for Gü last year with the process being managed by The Observatory. After we won the pitch, the work was researched and was ready for production. At this point, there was a change in marketing director and work was put on hold.

“The new marketing director developed a new brief and decided to hold a new pitch. We consider each opportunity carefully and decided that pitching for a second time in a year was not right for us. We wish the new agency the best of luck.”