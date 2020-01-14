Guardian appoints Annette Thomas as CEO

Guardian Media Group has named Annette Thomas chief executive.

She takes over from David Pemsel, who stepped down to join the Premier League but later resigned the position.

GMG said Thomas has 25 years’ experience working in publishing and data analytics companies. However, she is a trained scientist, having graduated from Harvard University with a BA in biochemistry and biophysics, then obtained a PhD from Yale University in cell biology and neuroscience.

Thomas' most recent role, in 2019, was chief executive of Web Science Group, a data, analytics and software company that focuses on research and higher education.

She worked at New York publishing house Macmillan for 23 years, starting as editor of nature for the International Journal of Science, moving up to chief science officer of Springer Nature in 2015. During her tenure, Thomas oversaw the merger of Macmillan and Springer Science and Business Media.

Thomas begins at GMG in March. Chief customer officer Anna Bateson continues as interim chief executive.

GMG board chair Neil Berkett said: "The hard work of the past three years has put GMG in a stronger position, while also making our business more digital, more international and more reader-centric. Our journalism has had a stellar 12 months and remains world-class. Even so, it's clear that we'll continue to face big headwinds in the global media sector in 2020 and beyond.

"Annette is a highly experienced leader of mission-driven businesses. Her track record is exceptional – she has consistently delivered sustainable growth through deep engagement with end users, championing innovative new business models with more open access to content and data, and building diverse and inclusive management teams.

"All of this makes her the ideal person to lead the next phase of GMG's evolution in partnership with our editor-in-chief Katharine Viner."