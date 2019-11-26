Guardian and Athletic star at Campaign Publishing Summit

The Guardian and The Athletic are topping the bill at the inaugural Campaign Publishing Summit in London on 3 December.

David Pemsel, departing chief executive of Guardian Media Group, who is moving to run the Premier League next year, will discuss how he turned around the newspaper publisher’s finances and the future of digital media.

Ed Maylon, managing director of The Athletic UK, the sports news subscription website, will talk about its launch and how online publishing is transforming the fan experience.

The Campaign Publishing Summit is a new one-day conference for publishers and media owners to explore how better to engage, retain and monetise audiences – and how to build a business model that works.

Nic Newman, senior research associate and digital strategist at Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, will give a survey of the current media landscape at the event.

Other speakers include James Wildman, chief executive of Hearst Europe; Marco Bertozzi, vice-president, EMEA sales, at Spotify; Alison Dolan, chief strategy officer at News UK; and Cephas Williams, founder of 56 Black Men.

Blink is headline partner of the Campaign Publishing Summit, which takes place at DoubleTree by Hilton hotel at Tower Bridge.

Campaign previously ran the Digital Media Strategies event which has now become the Campaign Publishing Summit.

For more details on the agenda and tickets, go to https://www.campaignlive.co.uk/publishing-summit