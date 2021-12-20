The Guardian boosts senior ad team

The Guardian has announced a series of promotions within its UK senior ad team as part of its digital innovation strategy.

Imogen Fox has been handed an expanded role as director of advertising with responsibility for The Guardian’s growing client relationships team. She was previously executive editor of Guardian Labs, a position she had held since 2016.

She also will lead the strategy, planning and marketing teams for the UK advertising business alongside existing commercial partnerships and content responsibilities.

Richard Vine is promoted from commercial features director to executive editor of Guardian Labs, reporting to Fox, who has been part of Guardian Media Group (GMG) since 2004 when she joined in an editorial role.

Guy Edmunds steps into a new role, director of sales, responsible for the delivery of all media and content sales, working closely with media agencies to provide premium and innovative products. Edmunds has been with The Guardian since 2002, most recently as trading director since 2016.

Katie Le Ruez expands her director of commercial strategy and operations role to cover a wider digital, data and delivery remit.

Like Fox and Edmunds, Le Ruez has a long relationship with The Guardian, joining in 2006 and working in a series of roles including as launch editor of theguardian.com and head of operations at Guardian Labs.

Fox, Edmunds and Le Ruez all report to chief advertising officer Claire Blunt, who joined the group at the beginning of the year.

Blunt said: “The Guardian’s advertising team has a reputation for creativity and delivering strong and impactful results for advertisers. The new top team will drive forward The Guardian’s advertising strategy which centres on advertising that speaks to brand purpose in a premium and trusted news environment.”

The Guardian recently commissioned a global study with Ipsos MORI to determine how purpose affects consumers’ buying decisions, and how media placement influences perceptions of purpose.

The publisher tested 180 different combinations of digital ads, brands and media platforms to assess the relative importance of each in driving the perception of the advertised purpose brand.

It found that ad placement has a bigger impact on perception than the ad itself, accounting for 58% of the uplift compared with 14% for the ad and 28% for the advertiser.

Fox said: “I’m really proud of the work we have already done with our long-standing clients to solve their business challenges and I look forward to working closely with clients, along with our growing planning and strategy teams to develop the best solutions for our customers.”

Edmunds added: “After spending five years developing trading partnerships with our key clients I’m excited to broaden my remit to include all aspects of our agency relationships. I’m proud of the year we have just experienced with numerous commercial and editorial highlights and look forward to sharing and developing new ones with our partners into 2022.”