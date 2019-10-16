Sara Spary
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Guardian commits to net zero emissions by 2030 and becomes B Corp

Editor Katharine Viner calls climate crisis 'most urgent issue of our times'.

The Guardian: undertaking audit of emissions
The Guardian: undertaking audit of emissions

The Guardian has pledged to reach net zero emissions by 2030 and has announced that it has achieved B Corporation accreditation in recognition of its commitment to "balance profit and purpose". It is the first major international publisher to gain B Corp status.

The certification is part of an ongoing commitment to become a more purposeful business across all of its operations, Guardian Media Group said, including its new commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

In an article on Tuesday, The Guardian also stated its ongoing commitment to report on the environment and climate change crisis. 

According to B Corporation, to achieve certification a business must meet the "highest standards" of social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability, and must balance profit and purpose.

There are currently more than 3,000 B Corp-certified organisations worldwide. In 2016, 18 Feet & Rising – now known as And Rising – became the first UK ad agency to be awarded B Corp status. Havas was also awarded the accreditation in 2018, joining a raft of well-known businesses including The Body Shop, Teapigs and Cook.

"The Guardian is one of the most trusted and recognised news organisations in the world and our audiences rightly expect high standards in everything we do. Becoming a B Corp is an important step for GMG in making ourselves more accountable," David Pemsel, outgoing chief executive of Guardian Media Group, said.

Katharine Viner, editor-in-chief of Guardian News & Media, added: "At The Guardian, we believe that the climate crisis is the most urgent issue of our times. As an organisation, we will take steps to address The Guardian's own impact on the environment.

"Today, we commit to achieving net zero emissions by 2030 and we are currently undertaking a full audit of our emissions to assess how we will achieve this challenging goal."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

On the money: how Lotto hit the jackpot this month

On the money: how Lotto hit the jackpot this month

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago
Why magazines still matter, define and drive change

Why magazines still matter, define and drive change

Promoted

October 14, 2019
How Specsavers' ad raises a much-needed giggle

How Specsavers' ad raises a much-needed giggle

Promoted

October 14, 2019
How are you using social?

How are you using social?

Promoted

October 14, 2019