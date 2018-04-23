Brittaney Kiefer
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Guardian and D&AD to launch global creative festival

Guardian Media Group and D&AD have come together to launch a global festival of creativity in London.

Unveiled today (Wednesday) at the D&AD Festival in Shoreditch, the plan is to start the festival in 2019 with the aim of becoming a destination for "curious, creative minds".

The event will bring together business leaders, practitioners and emerging talent from creative and cultural sectors including advertising, design, film, gaming, music, fashion and architecture. It will champion the power of creativity and explore how it shapes culture and intersects with business. 

David Pemsel, the chief executive of Guardian Media Group, said: "At a time when digital disruption, automation and AI are impacting every industry, it is clear that creativity no longer simply powers the world of media, advertising and design – it is an essential component of any business’s long-term strategy." 

Tim Lindsay, the chief executive of D&AD, added: "This new annual event will be a one-stop shop for anyone interested in creativity, innovation and contemporary culture. The world does not operate in silos. 

"Our aim is to be an umbrella for all creative thinking, a platform for talent, and a place for business leaders, practitioners and the general public to be energised, invigorated and inspired to integrate creative thinking to achieve business success."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi

Promoted

April 23, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: why being independent just isn't enough

Promoted

April 23, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: why being independent just isn't enough

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: building the best brands, with you

Promoted

April 20, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: building the best brands, with you

MEDIA
Why Waze is heading in the right direction

Promoted

April 20, 2018

Why Waze is heading in the right direction