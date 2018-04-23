Guardian and D&AD to launch global creative festival

Unveiled today (Wednesday) at the D&AD Festival in Shoreditch, the plan is to start the festival in 2019 with the aim of becoming a destination for "curious, creative minds".

The event will bring together business leaders, practitioners and emerging talent from creative and cultural sectors including advertising, design, film, gaming, music, fashion and architecture. It will champion the power of creativity and explore how it shapes culture and intersects with business.

David Pemsel, the chief executive of Guardian Media Group, said: "At a time when digital disruption, automation and AI are impacting every industry, it is clear that creativity no longer simply powers the world of media, advertising and design – it is an essential component of any business’s long-term strategy."

Tim Lindsay, the chief executive of D&AD, added: "This new annual event will be a one-stop shop for anyone interested in creativity, innovation and contemporary culture. The world does not operate in silos.

"Our aim is to be an umbrella for all creative thinking, a platform for talent, and a place for business leaders, practitioners and the general public to be energised, invigorated and inspired to integrate creative thinking to achieve business success."