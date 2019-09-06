Brittaney Kiefer
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

The Guardian hires Uncommon for brand campaign

Appointment comes as publisher eyes international expansion.

The Guardian: Uncommon campaign will launch this year
The Guardian: Uncommon campaign will launch this year

The Guardian has enlisted Uncommon Creative Studio to create a major new brand campaign. 

Uncommon won the business after a pitch. Its work for The Guardian will launch this year and highlight the global impact of the news brand, which publishes in the UK, the US and Australia. 

Guardian News & Media is in better financial health after hitting its target to break even in the 2018/19 period, following a three-year turnaround plan. The previously loss-making publisher partly attributed its growth to the introduction of a voluntary reader contribution model in 2016. 

The Guardian had nearly a million paying supporters, including 655,000 regular payers and 300,000 one-off contributions, over the past year. However, it still operates a free, ad-funded website rather than a paywall.

The publisher aims to reach two million annual contributors by 2022, partly through international expansion. "We believe there’s a global opportunity," David Pemsel, chief executive of parent company Guardian Media Group, told Campaign in June

The Guardian confirmed the appointment to Campaign but declined to provide further details. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Event careers in the spotlight: Why I love my job

Event careers in the spotlight: Why I love my job

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago
AGENCY
"Having no left forearm was pretty damn cool"

"Having no left forearm was pretty damn cool"

Promoted

September 03, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #59 Aidan McClure

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #59 Aidan McClure

Promoted

August 29, 2019
How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

Promoted

August 16, 2019