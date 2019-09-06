The Guardian hires Uncommon for brand campaign

The Guardian has enlisted Uncommon Creative Studio to create a major new brand campaign.

Uncommon won the business after a pitch. Its work for The Guardian will launch this year and highlight the global impact of the news brand, which publishes in the UK, the US and Australia.

Guardian News & Media is in better financial health after hitting its target to break even in the 2018/19 period, following a three-year turnaround plan. The previously loss-making publisher partly attributed its growth to the introduction of a voluntary reader contribution model in 2016.

The Guardian had nearly a million paying supporters, including 655,000 regular payers and 300,000 one-off contributions, over the past year. However, it still operates a free, ad-funded website rather than a paywall.

The publisher aims to reach two million annual contributors by 2022, partly through international expansion. "We believe there’s a global opportunity," David Pemsel, chief executive of parent company Guardian Media Group, told Campaign in June.

The Guardian confirmed the appointment to Campaign but declined to provide further details.