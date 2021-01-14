Guardian Media Group hires new advertising chief

Guardian Media Group has appointed Claire Blunt as chief advertising officer and chief executive of international, with commercial responsibility for its global advertising business, Guardian US, Guardian Australia and Guardian Jobs.

Blunt, who has been chief financial, operations and data officer for Hearst Europe since January 2020, will join GMG on 1 March.

She joined Hearst UK in 2015 as chief financial officer, adding responsibility for operations in 2017.

GMG chief executive Annette Thomas said: "Claire is a proven leader of diverse businesses, and brings with her a wealth of experience from global media and retail businesses of significant scale and complexity. Her breadth of functional expertise and operational excellence has led her to make commercial decisions that deliver profitable revenue growth and lasting strategic impact.

"Claire will play a vital role in leading our global advertising and jobs businesses to embed and execute their new strategies, and in supporting our US and Australian businesses to continue on their rapid growth trajectories."

Blunt's appointment follows that of Paul Kanareck as chief customer and commercial officer at the end of 2020, and the promotion of Adam Foley to director of advertising, UK at Guardian News & Media, beginning this month.