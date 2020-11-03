Gurjit Degun
Guardian Media Group names Paul Kanareck as chief customer and commercial officer

He has been managing director of Wizarding World Digital (a joint venture between Warner Bros and JK Rowling) since 2019.

Kanareck: previously worked at ITV
Guardian Media Group has appointed Paul Kanareck, a Warner Bros executive and former ITV director, as chief customer and commercial officer to lead its global digital reader revenue strategy.

Kanareck, who has been managing director of Wizarding World Digital (a joint venture between Warner Bros and Harry Potter author JK Rowling) for almost two years, will also oversee print publishing, marketing, live events, masterclasses and ecommerce.

He joins the company at the end of the year. 

It follows the departure of chief revenue officer Hamish Nicklin earlier this year.

In his previous role, Kanareck set up the digital arm of the global Harry Potter franchise and attracted 24 million new members to the fan club in two years.

Before this, he was managing director of online at ITV where he launched the broadcaster's streaming service ITV Hub during a seven-year stint at the broadcaster.

GMG chief executive Annette Thomas said: "[Paul] brings us a track record in driving customer-centric strategies with transformational results across the media industry. Deeper relationships and growing digital reader revenues are at the heart of The Guardian's future strategy."

